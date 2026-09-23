Broncos to wear Midnight Navy helmets, jerseys, pants vs. Los Angeles Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are set to wear all navy in prime time.
Denver will wear its Midnight Navy alternate jerseys in a Week 3 "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Rams, and the team will pair the jerseys with Midnight Navy pants and socks. The Broncos will also wear their primary metallic satin navy helmets with the all-blue uniform.
The Broncos are 2-0 in their Midnight Navy jerseys since the introduction of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season. The Broncos wore the jerseys once in 2025, earning a win over the Bengals in the all-blue uniform set. In 2024, Denver wore its Summit White helmets with the all-Midnight navy uniform in a win over the Browns.
The Broncos will also wear their Midnight Navy jerseys in a Christmas Day matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, the team previously announced.
Denver will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 6:20 p.m. MT on NBC.