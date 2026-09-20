LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 20, 2026 at 01:56 PM
"Kind of felt like it was really a tale of two halves," Head Coach Sean Payton said after the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars.
"You can see the explosiveness, the run after the catch, all of those things," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "I'm glad he's ours."
"That's a really good offense," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "When you looked at last year's game, I thought they were outstanding. They were going to make their plays, but it was a much different game than a year ago. We had our hands on a few others, but we got off the field on third down. That was good."
These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Broncos have announced their inactive players for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
The Broncos have added a pair of veterans to their game-day roster for the second consecutive week.
The Broncos are set to wear their Sunset Orange jerseys for the first time in the 2026 season.
"Every week is a new challenge," cornerback Pat Surtain II said Thursday. "We all know that as a team, but we just have to focus on getting better day-by-day and homing in on the small details. I think that's what's going to separate us."
The Broncos' second-year running back is officially questionable to play in Denver's home opener.
Following the Broncos' initial practice of the week, wide receiver Courtland Sutton said he's seen "an attitude of accountability [and] an attitude of wanting to get better and improving" from his teammates.