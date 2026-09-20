RB RJ Harvey among Broncos' inactives for Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

DENVER — The Broncos will be without running back RJ Harvey for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
Harvey was listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who was ruled out on Friday with a foot injury, is also among the team's inactive players.
With Harvey and Mims inactive, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey are active for the first time this season.
Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim are inactive for the second consecutive game.
Ehlinger is designated as the emergency third quarterback for Sunday's matchup.
Denver's Week 2 game is set to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MT.