Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow to serve as Broncos' alumni flag planter for Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time since leading an overtime game-winning drive in the 2011 playoffs, Tim Tebow is set to return to Empower Field at Mile High.

The former Broncos quarterback will serve as the alumni flag planter and be recognized as the Broncos' Legend of the Game for Sunday's home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tebow will plant the Broncos' flag ahead of kickoff, and he'll also be recognized on ThunderVision video boards during an in-game stoppage.

A former Broncos first-round pick, Tebow's 2011 season featured a slew of dramatic comebacks. In his first start for the 1-5 Broncos in 2011, Tebow rallied the team from a 15-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to earn an 18-15 overtime win. Tebow would later lead Denver to a six-game winning streak that featured two more overtime wins. Then, in the playoffs, Tebow helped deliver one of the most indelible moments in Broncos history.

In a wild-card game against the Steelers, Tebow posted a pair of first-half touchdowns as Denver built a 14-point lead. The Steelers would later tie the game and force overtime, but Tebow and the late Demaryius Thomas connected for an 80-yard game-winning touchdown on the first play of overtime. Tebow's pass to Thomas, which was punctuated by the wide receiver stiff-arming Ike Taylor and racing down the sideline, ranked No. 76 on the NFL 100 Greatest Plays from 2019.