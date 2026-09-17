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Injury Report: RB RJ Harvey improves to limited participant ahead of Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

Sep 17, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back RJ Harvey improved to a limited participant on Thursday as the Broncos returned to the field ahead of Week 2.

Harvey (hamstring) was listed as a nonparticipant on the Broncos' Wednesday practice report. Their initial practice report of the week featured estimated levels of participation, as the team did not practice.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) did not practice on Thursday after also being estimated as a nonparticipant on Wednesday. Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (shoulder) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (knee) remained full participants for the second consecutive day.

The Broncos will announce game statuses on Friday.

Denver is set to host Jacksonville in its home opener on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

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