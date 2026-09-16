Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 game

The Broncos will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 2:05 p.m. MT.
MATCHUP
The Broncos (0-1) will play their first home game of the season in Week 2 as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0). Led by third-year quarterback Bo Nix, Denver will aim to secure its first win of the 2026 season on Sunday.
Defensively, the Broncos will look to slow down Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 18-of-23 passes for 245 yards, four touchdowns and a 150.6 passer rating in the team's Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns.
HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM
PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch
Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.
WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS
Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
Analyst: Ross Tucker
Sideline: Evan Washburn
WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+
Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.
An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.
WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket
Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.
WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International
Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.
LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM
Listen on channel 192 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).
LISTEN NATIONALLY: ESPN Radio
Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Harry Douglas
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
Instagram: @Broncos
Twitter: @Broncos
Facebook: Denver Broncos