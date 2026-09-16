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Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 game

Sep 16, 2026 at 02:52 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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The Broncos will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos (0-1) will play their first home game of the season in Week 2 as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0). Led by third-year quarterback Bo Nix, Denver will aim to secure its first win of the 2026 season on Sunday.

Defensively, the Broncos will look to slow down Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 18-of-23 passes for 245 yards, four touchdowns and a 150.6 passer rating in the team's Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Ross Tucker

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 192 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

LISTEN NATIONALLY: ESPN Radio

Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Harry Douglas

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

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