Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. estimated as full participant on Friday ahead of Broncos' Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive day, the Broncos have listed just one player on their practice report.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot), the lone player on the Broncos' roster on the practice report, was estimated as a full participant on Friday.
Denver did not practice on Friday, which makes the report an estimation of players' participation levels if the Broncos held a practice.
Denver will share its game statuses on Saturday before visiting Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Monday, Sept. 14 at 6:15 p.m. MT on ABC/ESPN.