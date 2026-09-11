Broncos Notebook: In return to field, RB J.K. Dobbins eager to contribute 'whatever it takes to win the game' vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Bo Nix won't be the only player returning to Denver's offensive backfield on Monday night in Kansas City.

After posting one of the league's best starts to the 2025 season, running back J.K. Dobbins is poised to make his return to game action on "Monday Night Football."

And as he approaches what he believes could be his best season yet, Dobbins said he's ready to kick off the year in prime time.

"It's going to be great," Dobbins said Thursday. "I think it's going to be a great night for us. … It'll be a great way to start a season."

The veteran back, who re-signed with Denver this offseason, ranked among the top five rushers in the NFL before suffering a Week 10 injury. Dobbins posted 772 yards and four touchdowns on just 153 carries last season, averaging an impressive 5.0 yards per rush.

Dobbins did not appear in the preseason, but he said the Broncos' tough training camp has prepared him well for the season opener.

"We practice hard every single day," Dobbins said. "I go against the best defense. I think I get enough work that can prepare me for the game."

During those training camp practices, Dobbins' energetic style — both running the football and bantering with the defense — brought out the best in both himself and his teammates. He expects that to continue on Monday night.

"I love to compete," Dobbins said. "I love to bring the best out of everybody on my team, too. The energy that I bring isn't fake, and I think it goes out to all my teammates. You'll see it on Monday, as you've seen it in the games that I've played in. That's just me. I'm a passionate guy. I love the game. You can't cheat the game. I've grinded hard enough to love it and have the passion for it. It's going to be good. We're going to be ready to go Monday."

Asked how many he carries he hopes to receive in his first game action of the year, Dobbins said he's "ready for anything" against the Chiefs.

"Whatever it takes to win the game, that's how many carries I want," Dobbins said.

'PATRICK IS GOING TO BE PATRICK'

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph and the Broncos will begin the season with a difficult test, as the Denver defense will face Patrick Mahomes in his return from a season-ending knee injury.

Approaching Monday's matchup, Joseph echoed Payton's sentiment from earlier in the week: The Broncos aren't expecting anything less than 100 percent from the two-time MVP.

"I think Patrick is going to be Patrick," Joseph said Thursday. "In my opinion, he wouldn't play if he couldn't be himself. He's had a good summer and spring to kind of rehab, and from what I hear and from what I read, he's feeling great. So, we expect Patrick to be Patrick, and he is obviously the guy in the league who wins an awful lot. He's obviously motivated, and it's a big game for them. It's a big game for us, obviously. It's Week 1, so everyone's healthy and excited to play, so we'll get his best shot."

Facing Mahomes will not be the only challenge for Denver's defense on "Monday Night Football." Entering Week 1, Joseph acknowledged the unknown of preparing for an opponent — even one that the Broncos have faced as often as Kansas City.

"Week 1's always tough," Joseph said. "Even though [we've been] playing these guys every year, twice a year, and we've been playing them for a long time, Week 1 is always tough because there are going to be some un-scouted looks, and both sides will have those. If you can nail those early and get past those without having tragic results, that's the key. So, I think for us going on the road, it's going to be a hostile environment, just playing clean early and obviously getting past the un-scouted looks, because everyone goes through the offseason. Within your system, you have to adjust. We do it every single year, and I'm sure [Chiefs head coach] Andy [Reid] and 'EB' [Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy] are doing the same. So, just getting past those looks early is the stress for me on defense."

A KEY RESOURCE

As Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb prepares for his first regular-season game as a play-caller, he has a valuable resource in his corner. Webb said Thursday that Head Coach Sean Payton has been "awesome" throughout the preseason, and he expects the same guidance during Monday's matchup with the Chiefs.

"He's been awesome throughout the game," Webb said. "He has his few pointers here and there, and they are all productive pointers. He's 62 years old, and I'm 31. ... He has a lot more experience than me.