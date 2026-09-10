Broncos' Week 1 matchup vs. Chiefs to be simulcast on 'ManningCast' on ESPN2, ESPN app

A familiar face will be part of the Broncos' "Monday Night Football" opener.

When the Broncos kick off their season on Sept. 14, Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Eli will be on the call on the ManningCast broadcast.

The Emmy Award-winning alternate broadcast airs on both ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

The sixth season of the ManningCast begins with a battle between Peyton's former team and a division rival. The Broncos' most-recent September meeting with the Chiefs came in Manning's final season, and the Hall of Famer led a game-tying touchdown drive with 36 seconds to play. Denver then stunned the Arrowhead crowd as Bradley Roby returned a fumble for a touchdown to steal a win in regulation.

The Manning brothers will call 12 games this season, including Super Bowl LXI.

In addition to an array of all-star guests, the ManningCast will feature a new Manning Mode experience.

"Powered by the NFL's Next Gen Stats and Adrenaline's TruPlay AI, Manning Mode will deliver real-time data, advanced analytics and predictive insights on screen, giving fans a unique opportunity to experience the game through the eyes of two Hall of Fame quarterbacks," according to an ESPN press release.