HC Sean Payton announces 2026 season captains as chosen by Broncos players

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos' Week 1 opener nears, the team has set its captains for the 2026 season.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive lineman D.J. Jones, safety Devon Key, kicker Wil Lutz, guard Quinn Meinerz, quarterback Bo Nix, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were chosen as captains by their teammates, Head Coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday after practice.
Sutton was voted a captain for a sixth consecutive season, while Lutz, Meinerz, Nix, Singleton and Surtain are captains for a third consecutive year. Jones and Hufanga were each voted captains for the second consecutive season. Key, an All-Pro special teams player in 2025, is the Broncos' lone first-time captain.
The Broncos will begin their 2026 season on "Monday Night Football" against the Chiefs on Sept. 14 at 6:15 p.m. MT on ABC & ESPN.