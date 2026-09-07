Broncos sign S Taylor Rapp to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran defender to their practice squad.

Denver signed safety Taylor Rapp to the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

The Broncos released long snapper Luke Basso from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

A second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Rapp has started 72 games in his NFL career and has recorded 12 interceptions, 31 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 488 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two sacks and a pick six. After four seasons with the Rams, Rapp spent the last three seasons with the Bills.

Rapp was signed by the Broncos on Aug. 20 and released on Aug. 26, and Head Coach Sean Payton previously indicated there was a "better than good chance" that Rapp could return to the team.