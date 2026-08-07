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Broncos sign WR Kyre Duplessis

Aug 07, 2026 at 03:41 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has added a rookie wide receiver to its roster as training camp continues.

The Broncos signed undrafted free agent rookie Kyre Duplessis, the team announced Friday.

Denver waived defensive back Jaden Robinson with an injury waiver in a corresponding move.

In his lone season at Delaware, Duplessis earned 2025 first-team All-Conference USA honors and caught 60 passes for 824 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. He previously played at Coastal Carolina, where he caught 23 passes for 348 yards and a touchdown.

Duplessis spent time with both the Lions and Seahawks this offseason.

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