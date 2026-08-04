Broncos share updated Burnham Yard master plan renderings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos on Tuesday shared updated master plan renderings for Burnham Yard, the team's preferred site for a world-class stadium and vibrant mixed-use neighborhood.
The updated Burnham Yard site layout and neighborhood plans were developed through extensive community feedback, in partnership with Denver-based Tryba as the Broncos' master plan architect.
The new site layout, which will continue to evolve, features four distinct neighborhood districts: the North End, Village Center, Turntable and South End.
In addition to the updated site layout, the Broncos also shared a series of street-level master plan renderings. The organization released before-and-after street-level imagery of Osage Station Park, Village Center, The Mile High Line and Turntable Green.
See below a look at each of the five renderings, as well as more information on each of the proposed spaces.
Osage Station Park: "Steps from an expanded Osage Street light-rail station between 9th and 10th Avenues, a courtyard park surrounded by homes, shops and workplaces serves as part of the increased focus on green and open spaces in Burnham Yard."
Village Center (1): "New life will be brought to the existing locomotive shop building in the heart of Burnham Yard. Just north of the historic Turntable – and a reimagined at-grade 8th Avenue that will have an active, urban Main Street feel – this area of Burnham Yard will draw neighbors and fans year round."
Village Center (2): "Just north of the reimagined Locomotive Shop, we envision a pedestrian-first mixed-use area with active first-floor retail and more."
The Mile High Line: "Abandoned rail tracks that currently limit east-west connectivity in the area will be removed and then replaced with a signature, tree-lined trail for running, biking and walking. The city has interest in extending this trail north and south to connect with Santa Fe Yards, Ball Arena and more."
Turntable Green: "The historic railroad turntable, immediately south of the revitalized locomotive shop, will honor its history while becoming an active part of Burnham Yard's large network of green and open spaces."
The updated renderings will be shared at the upcoming Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting and Burnham Yard Small Area Plan Community Meeting, at which the Broncos will continue to receive public input on the neighborhood plans.
Updated designs for Burnham Yard are based on greater technical analysis and a better understanding of the community's ideas about how the area can enhance the quality of life for local residents by:
- Eliminating the 11th Avenue crossing and slowing vehicles to improve pedestrian and bike safety, along with closing additional crossings on event days.
- Distributing event traffic north and south, away from existing residential areas.
- Connecting the neighborhood by extending historic streets through Burnham Yard, including adjusting 8th Avenue into a slower main street feel.
- Removing the freight rail tracks and crossings to reduce conflict and transition those into a new tree-lined trail.
- Increased emphasis on larger parks and green spaces – at least 11-12 football fields of public open space – for families to enjoy every day.
Designs will continue to evolve throughout the planning process based on further analysis, coordination with RTD, Denver Water and the city, and input from stakeholders.
For the latest information on the development at Burnham Yard, the team's preferred site for a world-class stadium and vibrant mixed-use neighborhood, visit NewStadium.DenverBroncos.com.