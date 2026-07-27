Broncos Camp Preview: All-Pros Pat Surtain II, Talanoa Hufanga lead talented Denver secondary into training camp

Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford begins later this week, and we're wrapping up our annual position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster.

In this edition, we're looking at the cornerback and safety positions, where several established playmakers will aim to elevate their game in 2026.

TOP STORYLINE

How can the Broncos' talented secondary take another step forward in 2026?

The Broncos' defensive backfield will once again feature elite talent, highlighted by 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler Pat Surtain II. One of the league's premier players, Surtain is joined in the cornerback room by proven playmakers in Riley Moss — who co-led the league with 19 passes defensed in 2025 — and slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian, as well as 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron.

At the safety position, the Broncos return the high-achieving tandem of Talanoa Hufanga — who earned second-team All-Pro honors during his first season in Denver — and veteran Brandon Jones, who is entering his seventh NFL season.

These core contributors played a critical role in the Broncos' defensive success a year ago as Denver allowed the seventh fewest passing yards (187.2) and the fewest net passing yards per attempt (4.8) in the NFL. The group also helped the Broncos keep opponents out of the end zone in five games, which was a league-high mark.

And yet, in 2026, the focus remains on finding ways to improve. For Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph and Head Coach Sean Payton, generating more turnovers may be a critical piece of the puzzle this upcoming season.

"Absolutely, it is [a goal for the team this year]," Joseph said of generating turnovers. "We did it in the playoffs, and some of it was circumstance. I think our focus has to always be on playing great defense. That's [on] first and second down, stopping the run, being great in the red zone and being great on third downs. Those things can't change, but you can still focus on getting the ball."

The Broncos recorded 10 interceptions and 14 total takeaways during the season, but the secondary came to life with two crucial interceptions during Denver's Divisional Round win over the Bills.

"Obviously it had a lot to do with the win against Buffalo," Payton said in June of taking the ball away. "It still is the No. 1 trump card as it pertains to wins and losses in this league. That's one of our goals."

PLAYER TO WATCH

CB Jahdae Barron

The Broncos' first-round pick a year ago, Barron will look to compete and make an increased impact during his second season in Denver.

The Texas product appeared in all 17 games during his rookie season, playing 334 defensive snaps and recording five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.

"It's been great," Surtain said in June of observing Barron's growth. "He's been studying in the film room. You can tell that he is progressively getting better. His IQ and his fundamentals of the game, it seems like he is wise beyond his years going into his second year. I'm excited for him."

Payton said that Barron's versatility will play a role in how his skill set is utilized heading into Year 2, and training camp will provide the next opportunity to see that vision materialize.

"I think he is staying on the field and being healthy," Payton said in June. "I think he's an instinctual player, so I think for him it's just getting the reps and the practice work."

STAT TO KNOW

59.

Quarterbacks often hesitate to throw in Surtain's direction, but even when they do, the two-time first-team All-Pro has consistently proven why is he is one of the league's top defensive playmakers.

Over his first five seasons in the league, Surtain has recorded 59 passes defensed, the second-highest total among all NFL players during that span. Surtain is also the first Bronco since at least 1999 to record double-digit passes defensed in each of his first five seasons, and he is just the second NFL player since 2018 to accomplish the feat.

Surtain matched up with some of the league's top receivers throughout 2025 and still managed to surrender the third-fewest receiving yards (346) amongst all NFL cornerbacks who played at least 475 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

A team captain in both 2024 and 2025, Surtain has been the cornerstone of the Broncos' defense for several seasons and will continue to play a central role as the unit aims to take another step forward this season.

… AND ONE MORE THING

After six seasons in Denver, safety P.J. Locke departed the Broncos in free agency and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. With Hufanga and Jones likely to be the starters, it will be worth keeping an eye on the competition for reserve roles at the safety position.

The Broncos' roster features two returning players who have largely contributed on special teams throughout their careers in Denver: JL Skinner and Devon Key. Denver added Tycen Anderson — another defensive back with proven special teams' ability — during the offseason, and the team signed college free agent Parker Robertson out of Oklahoma State.

Also competing within the group will be 2026 seventh-round draft pick Miles Scott. The 246th-overall pick out of Illinois will reunite with his former college teammates in tackle Alex Palczewski and wide receiver Pat Bryant, who have both spoken highly of Scott's character and playmaking ability.

"In my eyes, anyone that comes from a program like Illinois will be great in the league," Bryant said in May.

After beginning his college career as a receiver alongside Bryant, Scott spent the final three seasons of his college career as a defensive back and recorded 182 tackles, seven interceptions, four tackles for loss and a sack. During his first game playing the position, he recorded a 48-yard pick six.

Payton said following the draft that "you don't feel like you're seeing a receiver conversion," and both he and General Manager George Paton have expressed excitement about Scott's developmental upside.