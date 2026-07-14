Broncos Camp Preview: Denver's O-line enters training camp with All-Pros, continuity and depth

Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford begins later this month, and we're taking our annual position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster.
We continue with the offensive line, which featured a pair of All-Pro players in 2025 and is one of the strengths of Denver's team.
PLAYER(S) TO WATCH
Quinn Meinerz and Garett Bolles
Given their success from a year ago, Meinerz and Bolles share the spotlight here. The Denver linemen were two of the six finalists for the league's inaugural Protector of the Year Award, and both men were named Pro Bowlers and first-team All-Pros. Meinerz became the first offensive lineman in team history to earn first-team All-Pro honors in consecutive seasons, and he is the first Denver player since former Broncos pass rusher Von Miller to be named a first-team All-Pro in back-to-back years. Meinerz allowed the second-lowest pressure rate among right guards, according to NextGen Stats. Bolles, meanwhile, allowed the lowest pressure rate of any left tackle in the NFL in 2025, according to NGS. He handled the second-most one-on-one matchups of any offensive lineman while playing 99 percent of the Broncos' snaps. Bolles and Meinerz combined to become the first teammates along Denver's offensive line to earn All-Pro selections in the same season. As Denver enters 2026, the two players will aim to repeat their success — and potentially snag Protector of the Year honors in the process.
STAT TO KNOW
1.
From the moment Sean Payton arrived in Denver, he prioritized building from the line of scrimmage. Denver signed tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers in free agency in 2023, and the team has continued to focus on the trenches. In recent years, Denver extended starters in Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles and Luke Wattenberg. That investment has paid dividends, as Denver's offensive line has been recognized by several advanced metrics as one of the league's best across the last several seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos' offensive line graded out as the best in the league in 2025 and had the top pass-blocking unit for the second consecutive year. Entering 2026, ESPN's Mike Clay, FTN's Dan Fornek and Sharp Football's Warren Sharp are among the analysts projecting Denver's unit to again profile as the league's top unit.
TOP STORYLINE
Can the Broncos continue their success along the offensive line?
The Broncos' success in the trenches is well-documented, and Payton has spoken throughout his tenure about how that group can set a tone that permeates throughout an organization. As Denver enters the 2026 season with high expectations, the group will again be counted upon to help guide the offense. And despite the prior success, McGlinchey spoke recently about the need to continue to improve heading into the year.
"I think it's just the consistency, executing the calls and keep on keeping on," McGlinchey said in June. "You find the little tweaks to improve each area of the game. Obviously, you want to control the ball on first and second down in the run game, you have to protect in the third down passing game — and we need to make strides to make sure we are improving those things that we didn't necessarily do consistently enough last year. I'm very confident that we will."
The Broncos have emphasized improvement in the run game throughout the offseason, and the Broncos' offensive line will play a significant role in making that goal a reality.
… AND ONE MORE THING
In 2023, the Broncos featured the same lineup along the offensive line for all but one game, a rarity in the NFL. A year ago, Denver's depth was more significantly tested, but the unit shined as several players took on elevated roles. In his second season, Alex Palczewski started 10 consecutive games at guard in 2025 as Ben Powers battled injury, while center Alex Forsyth stepped up in a Week 17 win in Kansas City and earned a game ball. The Broncos' depth could again be a strength in 2026, with Frank Crum, Matt Peart, Calvin Throckmorton, Nick Gargiulo, Michael Deiter and rookie Kage Casey among several of the other players who will aim to earn roles. The Broncos feature one of the league's top offensive lines, and the depth of that group shouldn't be overlooked as training camp begins.