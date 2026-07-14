Broncos Camp Preview: Denver's O-line enters training camp with All-Pros, continuity and depth

TOP STORYLINE

Can the Broncos continue their success along the offensive line?

The Broncos' success in the trenches is well-documented, and Payton has spoken throughout his tenure about how that group can set a tone that permeates throughout an organization. As Denver enters the 2026 season with high expectations, the group will again be counted upon to help guide the offense. And despite the prior success, McGlinchey spoke recently about the need to continue to improve heading into the year.

"I think it's just the consistency, executing the calls and keep on keeping on," McGlinchey said in June. "You find the little tweaks to improve each area of the game. Obviously, you want to control the ball on first and second down in the run game, you have to protect in the third down passing game — and we need to make strides to make sure we are improving those things that we didn't necessarily do consistently enough last year. I'm very confident that we will."

The Broncos have emphasized improvement in the run game throughout the offseason, and the Broncos' offensive line will play a significant role in making that goal a reality.

… AND ONE MORE THING