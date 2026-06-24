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'[It was great] just being back on that field with Bo': Entering Year 3, WR Troy Franklin eager to build on previous success playing alongside QB Bo Nix

Jun 24, 2026 at 10:10 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Troy Franklin and quarterback Bo Nix may be entering their fifth consecutive season playing football together, but their on-field relationship is one that never stops developing.

"I think it's about being consistent," Franklin told DenverBroncos.com at his youth football camp in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. "… [It's about] just being consistent and just making sure we're always working."

Nix and Franklin have been working in tandem since their college days at Oregon, where the pair helped each other unlock unprecedented levels of success in 2023. As Nix and Franklin each set their respective single-season school records, they connected for 14 touchdowns and guided the Ducks to a 12-2 record.

And after both players were drafted by the Broncos in 2024, they showed glimpses of their promising collegiate chemistry as rookies. During the 2024 season, Nix and Franklin connected for 263 yards, two regular-season touchdowns and the Broncos' lone touchdown in the team's Wild Card matchup with the Bills.

In 2025, that chemistry only continued to grow — and the production nearly tripled.

As Denver earned the AFC West title and secured the AFC's No. 1 seed, Franklin was a reliable target for Nix, accounting for the second-most receptions on the team. He hauled in 65 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns, with nearly half of his receptions resulting in first downs.

"It's definitely been a process, just getting my reps in, getting comfortable and going out there making my plays," Franklin said of his Year 2 jump. "Obviously the stuff off the field, [too] — watching my film and taking my practice reps and making them game-like."

With the positive momentum of last season fueling his offseason mindset, Franklin said he aims to take another step forward in 2026.

"Just working on my game all around," Franklin said of his goals for Year 3. "Going out there and being more consistent, making plays."

And with his quarterback of the past four seasons now back on the field, the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season only continues to grow.

"That was great for the team, man," Franklin said of Nix taking the field at mandatory minicamp. "I think it brought everybody up to see Bo back there, taking his drop and throwing some passes. Just getting back out there and taking command of everything.

"[It was great] just being back on that field with Bo."

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