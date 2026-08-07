Miles the Mascot elected to the Mascot Hall of Fame's Class of 2026

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos Country's favorite mascot has earned his spot among the greats.

The Broncos' Miles the Mascot has been elected to the Mascot Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, the organization announced Friday.

Since being introduced as the Broncos' mascot in 2001, Miles has been a staple both on game days and in the community.

With his signature orange mane and tail, Miles has become an essential part of the Broncos' game-day experience. His Mt. Miles climb to the top of the scoreboard to begin the fourth quarter has quickly become a fan-favorite tradition.

In his career, Miles has been a key member of an organization that has hosted four AFC Championship Games, appeared in a pair of Super Bowls and won Super Bowl 50.

Miles is also among the league's most active mascots in the community, as he has averaged more than 325 appearances per year. Monthly visits to Children's Hospital Colorado are among Miles' many efforts to give back to the local community.

With his selection, Miles becomes the sixth NFL mascot to join the Mascot Hall of Fame. He joins Rocky of the Denver Nuggets as representatives of the Mile High City in the Hall.

Miles was selected alongside Cocky (University of South Carolina), Goldy Gopher (University of Minnesota), Mrs. Met (New York Mets) and Cosmo (BYU) in the Mascot Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.