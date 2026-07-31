Broncos Camp Observations: Evan Engram shows he can be 'big asset,' Marvin Mims Jr. demonstrates 'consistent' big-play ability on Day 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 1 of training camp, the Broncos' playmakers flashed their potential.

The offense found a rhythm early, with quarterbacks Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger all firing off downfield completions during seven-on-seven action. Wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr. and Jaylen Waddle were among the players to haul in receptions.

The theme continued during 11-on-11 action, as Stidham delivered the first big play of the day when he took a deep shot down the field and found tight end Evan Engram for what would have been at least a 60-yard gain under game conditions.

"I think he can definitely be a big asset for us," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Engram following Friday's practice. "I think one of his strengths is he can run, and I think it's good that he's getting these reps, along with the younger guys."

Payton said new Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb is looking for "different ways" to find matchups for Engram within the Broncos' offense.

"Now it's just executing, and it's ball security, catching, the landmarks [on the field], some of the nuances," Payton said. "He's one other piece where you're trying to spread the ball around. Who's going to earn those touches? Those have to be earned."

During a later team period, Nix delivered the offense's second explosive play of the day when he sent a deep ball at least 50 yards down the field to Mims, who hauled in the pass for a would-be touchdown.

"He's demonstrated it, time in and time out," Payton said of Mims ability to make big plays. "There's a lot of confidence that he plays with. He's got that top-end speed, but his strength is locating the ball when it's down the field, 50 yards or 40 yards. He does that really well."

The work is just beginning, but Payton said "it was good to see the ball get down the field" on Day 1 of training camp.

"I think we're always trying to stretch the field," Payton said. "I think it's something that Bo's been really good at with his arm strength. Marvin has been very consistent. If you just looked at when we've called on him for those opportunities, he's come down with a lot of plays."

DEFENSE RESPONDS

Though the offense delivered two of the most highlight-worthy plays of the day, the defense had its fair share of big moments.

The unit especially flashed during the second 11-on-11 team period. Cornerback Riley Moss broke up two consecutive passes, with Moss nearly intercepting the second throw.

Shortly after, inside linebacker Karene Reid recovered after a completed pass to force a fumble, recover the loose ball and carry it down the field.

QUICK HITS

… Nix and Waddle flashed their developing on-field chemistry, as the duo connected several times — including on the first play of 11-on-11 action — during Friday's session.

"The transition speed, and his ability to stop is a really big strength that you see," Payton said of Waddle. "He's hard to tackle."

… During a two-minute drill to end practice, Nix connected with wide receivers Troy Franklin, Sutton and Waddle. Nix then found Mims along the sideline for a big gain, appearing to move the offense into field-goal range with the clock winding down.

… Defensive lineman Zach Allen and outside linebacker Que Robinson were among the defenders to bat passes down during 11-on-11 action, as the defensive line applied pressure.

… Cornerback Pat Surtain II made his presence felt during seven-on-seven work, breaking on a route to knock a pass away.