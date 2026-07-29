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'It's good to have him back out there': QB Bo Nix leads Broncos' offense in Denver's first acclimation practice

Jul 29, 2026 at 03:40 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' signal-caller has officially taken the field to begin preparing for Year 3.

After Head Coach Sean Payton shared during the team's offseason program that quarterback Bo Nix — who sustained an ankle injury late in Denver's Divisional Round win over the Bills in January — would be fully healthy in time for training camp, Nix led Denver's offense in the team's first acclimation practice on Wednesday.

"Man, I'm pleased with the shape he's in and the timeline relative to everything we've discussed injury-wise falling into place," Payton said following practice. "It's good to have him back out there in the [11-on-11] team periods."

Nix's participation represented an upgrade from mandatory minicamp in June, when he participated in individual and 7-on-7 work.

As a healthy Nix now looks ahead to the upcoming season, the focus will shift to leading his team to new levels of success. The No. 12 overall pick in 2024, Nix has played at a high level during first two seasons in Denver, leading the Broncos to back-to-back postseason appearances. And while Payton was quick to reflect on Nix's early-career success, he also acknowledged that there is still potential for the quarterback to grow as he enters Year 3.

"The 'next step' is kind of cliche," Payton said when asked about what Nix can do to continue to elevate his game. "I mean, he just finished winning 14 games and having a really good season. Do I think he's going to continue to improve? Yes."

Continued improvement would be significant for Nix, who threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago. Nix became just the third quarterback in NFL history to record at least 3,500 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, and he tied the NFL record for the most wins by a quarterback through his first two seasons in the league.

Nix also led seven game-winning drives in 2025 — the most among all NFL quarterbacks — and he ranked second in fourth-quarter comebacks.

As Payton stressed on Wednesday, though, the journey back to that level of success will begin again not only for Nix, but the entire Broncos' roster. And while Payton listed "good quarterback play" as one of the components necessary to build a championship-caliber team, he also said it will be important to continue to build around the position.

"I think there's certain areas for us offensively that can help with the quarterback — a consistent run game throughout the year," Payton said. "There's some things we can do to help him."

With No. 10 back on the field, and training camp officially underway, Denver's preparation has begun.

"We're off and getting started," Payton said.

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