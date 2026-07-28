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'I don't think there's anything like this in the league': Broncos move into new state-of-the-art Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit as training camp begins

Jul 28, 2026 at 04:08 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — This year's training camp report day looked a little bit different.

As the Broncos arrived Tuesday to begin preparing for the 2026 season, the team walked into the brand-new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit that the organization will now call home. And for cornerback Pat Surtain II, who is entering the sixth season in Denver, the moment felt almost surreal.

"Honestly, everything is state of the art," Surtain said Tuesday. "When I first got in, which was yesterday, I was looking and I was like, 'Wow.' It's pretty special. It's a testament to the ownership group, [Owners] Greg [Penner] and Carrie [Walton Penner], for putting this together. It's awesome."

The new training center, which officially opened its doors on July 13 after nearly two years of construction, was designed with a focus on enhancing player health and performance. The headquarters features underground parking, and the new weight room, expanded locker room and indoor practice facility are all connected to the main building. The training center also features an additional 21,000-plus square feet of player space, which is approximately one-third larger than the team's previous space.

Surtain and guard Quinn Meinerz — who is also entering his sixth season in Denver — have not taken long to recognize and anticipate the benefits of the additional room and player-focused layout.

"The locker room is close, the food is right there, the weight room is right there, the field is right here," Meinerz said. "The ease of everything is just incredible. Greg and Carrie have done an exceptional job."

Surtain and Meinerz also described their awestruck reactions to the team's new locker room, which features increased storage space and what Meinerz described as "more of a social atmosphere" than the previous space.

"I couldn't stop smiling," Meinerz said of the locker room. "It was incredible. … I'm excited to see the flow of it."

As the two All-Pro players now prepare for the upcoming season, Surtain and Meinerz expressed confidence that the training center can not only optimize their day-to-day routines, but also help set the Broncos up for even higher levels of success in 2026 and beyond.

"My expectations were high, and it definitely exceeded my expectations," Surtain said. "I don't think there's anything like this in the league."

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