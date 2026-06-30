Broncos Camp Preview: QB Bo Nix looks to build on 2025 success as training camp approaches

Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford begins later this month, and we're starting our annual position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster.

We begin with the quarterback position, where Bo Nix is poised to return to the field after leading the Broncos to the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.

PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Bo Nix

After an ankle injury ended Nix's season in the final moments of Denver's Divisional Round win, the Broncos' quarterback will turn the page to a new season when training camp arrives.

Nix returned to the Broncos' practice field for mandatory minicamp in June, and he told reporters that doctors deemed his ankle "as good as new" ahead of the 2026 season. Both Nix and Head Coach Sean Payton emphasized that Nix's patented mobility would not be impacted by the injury, and Nix joked he may be even more agile as he approaches his third NFL season.

"Well, my concern is they say it's back healthy, as good as new, and I hadn't really been like that in a couple years," Nix quipped in June. "So, my concern is maybe moving around a little bit better."

Payton said on multiple occasions during the offseason program that Nix should be a full participant by the start of training camp, and the third-year player's return to action will certainly be one of the biggest stories of the summer.

In training camp, Nix should get the opportunity to build chemistry with the Broncos' new dynamic wide receiver in Jaylen Waddle, and he'll also prepare to work with a new play caller in Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb.

The Broncos' first open practice of the summer is slated for July 31, and Nix will surely get a roaring welcome as he returns to the field for Denver.

TOP STORYLINE

How does Nix build on his 2025 success?

Lost in the offseason-long conversation about Nix's ankle was his actual performance in the playoff win over the Bills. Nix became just the second quarterback in franchise history to throw three touchdowns passes in a postseason win, and he was 3-of-4 for 84 yards and two touchdowns on passes of at least 20 yards in the win. In Year 2, Nix joined Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,500 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in each of their first two seasons, and he tied the all-time mark for the most wins by a quarterback in his first two campaigns.

As Nix approaches his third year with the Broncos, it's worth wondering how that success could propel the team's quarterback forward.

"Once you win a playoff game, you really feel like you can do anything, especially with the team that we have coming back," Nix said in June. "We feel very confident that we can start winning these playoff games and host [games] for longer. So, it builds your confidence in a way that you can't get anywhere else. Just from my experience to be able to play in a game like that, and not [just] win comfortably, but have to play later in the game and then have to go into overtime, it's a challenge, but like I said, the pressure, it's a privilege. I just really enjoy it, and I really enjoy being in those positions, and I really enjoy having the football at the end of the game."

If Nix can continue to play at that high level, he could lead the Broncos on another deep run toward a championship.

STAT TO KNOW

7 game-winning drives.

In his second season, Nix continued to be at his best in the biggest moments. Nix led all quarterbacks with seven game-winning drives in 2025, and he ranked behind only Caleb Williams in comeback wins. The Broncos have spoken this offseason about the need to play fewer one-score games to continue to find success, but Nix's poise in those moments is undeniable.

… AND ONE MORE THING

As Nix recovered from his injury in the offseason, a pair of familiar faces earned the chance to take more snaps in Nix's absence. Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger both return to Denver in 2026, and Payton said the offseason was valuable for both players.

"Everyone kicks up their reps," Payton said in June. "[It] benefited those two guys a lot, both 'Stiddy' and Sam."

Asked specifically about Ehlinger's command of the offense ahead of his second season in Denver, Payton acknowledged the growth from the Texas product.

"I think considerably," Payton said. "… I definitely feel like you can see that, and that's encouraging."