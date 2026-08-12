Broncos to wear Midnight Navy alternate jerseys in marquee games vs. Rams, Bills

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be in blue for a pair of marquee games.

Denver will wear its alternate Midnight Navy jerseys for a Week 3 "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Rams and a Week 16 Christmas Day battle with the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos will announce the corresponding helmet, pant and sock colors ahead of the matchups.

In 2024, Denver wore its Summit White helmet with an all-Midnight Navy uniform in a win over the Browns. A year ago, the Broncos paired their primary metallic satin navy helmets with the all-blue uniform set against the Bengals.

The Broncos are 2-0 in their Midnight Navy jerseys since the introduction of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.

While this iteration of the navy jerseys is a recent creation, the Broncos wore navy as their primary uniform from 1997-2011. The team has also worn navy as an alternate on multiple previous occasions, including when Peyton Manning set the career passing touchdown mark by throwing his 509th touchdown pass. During the team's run to Super Bowl 50, Denver also earned a signature "Sunday Night Football" win over the Packers in 2015 while wearing its navy alternates.

The Broncos' Week 3 matchup against the Rams will be the team's first home "Sunday Night Football" appearance since 2023, while the Christmas Day game represents a rematch of last year's thrilling Divisional Round matchup.