Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's run game takes center stage on 'tough, physical' Day 9

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 9 of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, Denver's run game took center stage.

Monday's practice featured a series of periods centered around running the ball, and according to quarterback Bo Nix, the early focus on the ground game set the tone for the day.

"Run periods, I think they help practice flow a little bit differently," Nix said Monday. "I think when you start with [a] run period, when you do a couple of run periods, it makes practice extremely physical. And to be a great team and to win down the stretch, to win Super Bowls, you have to be able to run the football. So, to be able to practice that and especially bring the physicality early at practice … I think that's when teams become tough. I think that's when teams develop that physicality that's needed throughout the season. Especially in the postseason, to win tough games. So, I think it just sets a standard for practice, that it's going to be a tough, physical practice."

That physicality was on display as several of Denver's running backs took advantage of their reps throughout practice. Running back J.K. Dobbins had a pair of strong runs to begin the first team period, and running back RJ Harvey showed off his burst during the second team period. Nix also showcased his mobility with a strong outside run.

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman — who Head Coach Sean Payton said last week has been one of the "pleasant surprises" of camp so far — was also heavily involved throughout the day. Nix credited Coleman's college experience with allowing him to hit the ground running at training camp this summer.

"You can tell he came from a developmental system in college," Nix said. "... They did a lot of versatile things. So, I think when he gets here, it's not as big of a jump and he's familiar with the verbiage, familiar with the positions that we're putting him in, and he's just responding well. He's great out of the backfield, he can run routes, he can catch, he's explosive. As a running back, his strength is going to be running between the tackles and being physical. I think with how our offense is evolving, with how our running back position goes, he does a really good job of being able to do both: run and catch the ball out of the backfield."

NIX MAKES PLAYS, SUTTON HAS 'ALL THE THINGS YOU LOOK FOR'

Although there was a heavy emphasis on the run game during Monday's practice, the morning still featured its fair share of strong throws from Nix.

During a team period later in practice, Nix connected with wide receiver Pat Bryant before finding wide receiver Troy Franklin over the middle of the field for a big gain a few plays later. Nix also connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton — who made an athletic grab up the left sideline — for what would have been at least a 20-yard gain under game conditions.

"[He has] all the things you look for — athleticism, his stature," Payton said of Sutton following practice. "… He's a tremendous worker, tremendous leader. His strengths, you feel when there's adversity. He's again one of those guys that brings 10 [players with him]. And as you get longer into this profession, you begin to appreciate those type of players even more than maybe you did 20 years ago. He's that type of player. [He has] all the intangibles, along with the football skill set."

QUICK HITS

… The Broncos finished practice with what Payton described as a "warm down" in response to some soft-tissue injuries that have popped up over the course of the last week. Running back J.K. Dobbins left practice early Monday with what Payton described as a soft-tissue issue, but the head coach said "I think he's going to be fine."

"I'm always looking at what we did leading up to maybe a period when somebody had a strain," Payton said following Monday's practice. "We had a warm down after practice, and we'll continue to focus on it."