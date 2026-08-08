Broncos Camp Observations: As 'back and forth' camp continues, Denver's defense responds in scrimmage setting on Day 8

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At the beginning of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, Head Coach Sean Payton said that he expected there to be typical "ebbs and flows" throughout camp.

The offense making plays one day, the defense battling back the next, and vice versa.

There has perhaps been no better example of that than Saturday, as the defense came up with a stop in a two-minute, end-of-game situation that was nearly identical to the one that closed out Friday's practice.

Trailing 24-20, Denver's offense began on its own 38-yard line with just over 80 seconds to play. Quarterback Bo Nix started leading the unit down the field, connecting with wide receivers Pat Bryant, Cameron Ross and Troy Franklin for big gains. But facing a fourth-and-10 in the red zone, a pass was broken up in the end zone to prevent the offense from scoring.

It was the opposite outcome of yesterday's two-minute drill, when Nix found tight end Evan Engram in the end zone for a score.

"This training camp has been very competitive," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said following Saturday's practice. "It's gone back and forth. [The offense] has made some plays, [the] defense has made some plays. That's a good sign for our team."

Joseph said the offense's high level of play throughout training camp has been "hard on the defense" in a way that has pushed the unit to consistently improve. He also spoke highly of the mobility and big-play ability that Nix has showcased throughout camp.

"Bo's played well, he's been accurate," Joseph said. "He's moving very well, that's a great sign. But his deep-ball touch has been really off the charts this training camp. I know Sean wants to make more big plays this year, and it's there. It's happened in training camp — it's been two a day. I don't like it for our defense, but I get it. Big-picture wise, it's so good for our team to watch him. … It's been a great camp on both sides, and Bo's playing well."

After Denver's defense responded and made the plays it needed to on Saturday, Joseph said it has been beneficial to see the group's continuity pay off early.

"[The defensive continuity] helps because there's certain things that we don't have to teach," Joseph said. "… It's been fun to watch them coach themselves and to correct themselves. That's a sign of a good unit."

'HE'S THE SAME PLAYER EVERY SINGLE DAY'

Throughout training camp, Bryant has seemingly made a play every day.

And on Saturday, the second-year receiver had arguably one of his biggest moments.

During a red-zone team period, Nix was facing pressure and sent a ball to the back of the end zone, where Bryant leapt in the air to make a grab despite facing double coverage.

"He made two [plays] today that were unbelievable, but that's been all camp," Joseph said of Bryant. "That's what he can be, man. … He blocks, catches the ball in traffic, he can track the ball vertically. He's great in the red zone, so he's [the] complete package. He's got great size, he loves to play. He's the same player every single day. … It's been a challenge for our DBs, but again that's a great thing for our team."

The impressive catch was one of many plays made by Bryant, who has continued to find his groove ahead of Year 2.

"Man, 'Patty Ice' has had some really, really good practices," Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb said following practice. "… I think Pat is very, very savvy. He's smart. When he catches the ball, his feet are on the ground. It's one of the things we were attracted to when he was coming out of Illinois. It's really cool to see him take another jump this early into Year 2."

QUICK HITS

… After a standout day on Wednesday, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach made an immediate impact on Saturday. During the first team period of the day, Roach recorded a would-be sack on the first play. Later during the same series, outside linebacker Que Robinson likely would have added another sack.

"Our D-line has played very well, along with our coverage guys," Joseph said. "I think that's where it starts for us. It's always been that way. If we're stopping the run and rushing the passer, we're a good unit. That's where it starts — up front — for us."

… The Broncos third-round draft pick, Tyler Onyedim, delivered pressure up front during a team period for what may have been a sack under game conditions. The play continued, and safety Parker Robertson then wrestled the ball away from the receiver to come away with a last-second interception.