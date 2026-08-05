Broncos Camp Observations: Broncos' defense continues to make plays during a physical Day 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — During the longest practice of training camp to date, the Broncos' defensive front continued to maximize reps.

After a physical practice on Wednesday, defensive tackle D.J. Jones reiterated the value of padded practices for those competing in the trenches, and that was on full display as Denver's defensive front was consistently in the backfield for the second consecutive day.

"Physicality is our nature, that's what we do," Jones said. "… We're going to be physical up front. Physical and fast."

During 9-on-7 work to begin practice, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike recorded a would-be tackle for loss, while Malcolm Roach immediately stopped an inside run. The duo continued to apply pressure throughout the remainder of practice, and according to Jones, Roach was responsible for two consecutive safeties that closed out the final team period of the day.

"He's very physical," Jones said of Roach. "He can work edges very well."

Jones said that he spent time working out with Roach in the lead up to training camp, and he shared that the seventh-year player dedicated valuable time to sharpening his pass-rushing skills throughout the offseason.

"It's showing," Jones said Wednesday.

Jones was also quick to credit Uwazurike's progress. The fourth-year player stepped into a larger role for the Broncos in 2025, appearing in all 17 games and recording 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks.

"His hands and his eyes," Jones said of what stands out about Uwazurike. "This game is fast, it's physical, which he has. If you don't have good eyes on the D-line, then you'll be lost. But the leap he's taking right now is pretty scary. He can play every position, [he's] very physical and his eyes are 10 out of 10."

Head Coach Sean Payton echoed this sentiment, sharing Wednesday that he is proud of how Uwazurike has returned to the field and continued to ascend.

"He's really come back, developed," Payton said. "He's strong, he's big. He's having a really good start to camp. … He's doing really well."

Third-year cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was responsible for another highlight-worthy defensive play on Wednesday, intercepting a pass during an 11-on-11 team period.

"One thing about him is he's smart," Payton said of Abrams-Draine following practice. "You felt that right away his rookie year. He's one of those players, the ball kind of finds him, too, with his instincts. And I would say he's got tremendous hands. So, he's gotten stronger since his first year. He's got real good key-and-diagnose [ability]. So, a lot of traits that — with his ball skills — serve him well at corner."

FRANKLIN AND BRYANT FLASH PLAYMAKING ABILITY

Quarterback Bo Nix delivered a pair of strong throws to begin the Broncos' first team period on Wednesday. After finding wide receiver Troy Franklin for a chunk gain during the first rep, Nix connected with Bryant for what would have been at least a 30-yard gain under game conditions.

Payton said following practice that Franklin continues to develop heading into Year 3.

"His understanding of the formations, the details," Payton said of where Franklin has made the most progress. "… He's getting used to the different roles he's playing and the alignments on the field. He's got real good burst. That would be the one thing, he's comfortable within the framework."

Payton said Bryant, too, has continued to flash his potential.

"Really pleased with how he's doing," Payton said. "He's just one of those congested ball catchers. His feet stay on the ground. When receivers catch the ball with their feet on the ground, they're usually pretty good run after the catch. … He's extremely smart. He's doing really well."

QUICK HITS

… Asked which player has been a pleasant surprise, Payton said rookie running back Jonah Coleman has made a positive impression during the beginning stretch of training camp.

"You don't feel a rookie," Payton said of Coleman.

… Quarterback Sam Ehlinger orchestrated an explosive play for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, finding RJ Harvey up the right sideline for a big gain. As Ehlinger enters his second season in Denver, Payton said "his comfort level with what we're doing offensively" has continued to develop.

"He can move," Payton said. "I like how he's looked. And you don't get to appreciate a quarterback like him until you're out there and everyone's on the sideline and then the ball moves. Sometimes it's harder to appreciate that when you're scripting plays. He's got a great pedigree, I know he likes it here. I think he's done a lot of good things. … He's fitting right in."

… Wide receivers Michael Bandy and Lil'Jordan Humphrey saw multiple targets and had several receptions apiece throughout team periods on Wednesday. Payton said Humphrey's acceleration and top-end speed have improved during his second stint with the Broncos.

"He's extremely smart," Payton said of Humphrey. "That's probably one of his superpowers. He can play all three positions, and he's a big target."

… Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left practice early with what Payton described as muscle tightness. Following Wednesday's session, Payton said "we'll evaluate him" and "I think he's fine."