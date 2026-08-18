'It'll be good to get some work in': Broncos QB Bo Nix eager to return to game action as home preseason opener nears

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Bo Nix will soon be back on the grass at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' third-year quarterback is just days away from his expected return, as Nix is poised to play in front of his home crowd for the first time since January's overtime playoff win over the Bills.

"I'm super excited," Nix said Tuesday. "It's always a blast to play at home. It's great to get in front of our fans. It'll be fun to get out there for the first time this year, put the pads on and go out there and play a game. For me, all the games feel the same, and so it'll be good to get some work in."

Head Coach Sean Payton said ahead of the Broncos' preseason opener that Nix would make his debut against the Packers. Payton has not yet outlined how many snaps he expects his starters to play in the second tune-up game of the preseason slate.

"You try to treat it as a real one," Nix said of his approach to facing limited reps, "and treat it like you're going to go play the whole entire game and then play with maximum intensity until they pull you."

Nix's first game action since tossing three touchdown passes in his first playoff win will also mark his first time receiving play calls from Davis Webb. The Broncos' new offensive coordinator has called plays in a pair of preseason games, but Nix has not played in either of the two contests. Denver's signal-caller, though, wore an earpiece during Friday's game against the Falcons, and he has also worked with Webb throughout training camp.

"This will be my first time in a game with him in my helmet, and I think it'll be fun," Nix said. "I think first times are always fun. Get out there, something new, something to get used to. Obviously, it'll be similar to practice. It won't be much different as far as the headset. It'll just be in a game-like setting."

In that game setting against the Falcons, Nix said he thought the Broncos' tempo and pace of play were "great" — and he went through his own set of reads while on the sideline.