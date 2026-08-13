Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 preseason game

The Broncos will visit the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, for their Week 1 preseason game.
MATCHUP
The Broncos begin their preseason slate with a road date against the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos' starters are expected to play about 15 snaps, according to Head Coach Sean Payton, but quarterback Bo Nix will not play in the preseason opener.
Payton said Nix would play if the Broncos were playing a regular-season game, and Nix is slated to make his preseason debut on Aug. 21 against the Packers.
In Nix's stead, reserve quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger are each slated to play a half in the game.
The Broncos will see the Falcons' starters in this game, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he expected his team's starters to play in the early portion of the game.
Denver has won its last seven preseason games and posted a 7-2 mark in Payton's tenure.
HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM
PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch
Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.
WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: 9NEWS
Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analysts: Ryan Harris
Sideline: Cynthia Frelund, Scotty Gange
WATCH LIVE VIA STREAMING: NFL+
Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.
Fans can also watch on the Denver Broncos Mobile App.
LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
LISTEN NATIONALLY: Sports USA
Play-by-Play: Josh Appel
Analyst: Bryan Walters
LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM
Listen on channel 380 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
Instagram: @Broncos
Twitter: @Broncos
Facebook: Denver Broncos