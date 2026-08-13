Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 preseason game

MATCHUP

The Broncos begin their preseason slate with a road date against the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos' starters are expected to play about 15 snaps, according to Head Coach Sean Payton, but quarterback Bo Nix will not play in the preseason opener.

Payton said Nix would play if the Broncos were playing a regular-season game, and Nix is slated to make his preseason debut on Aug. 21 against the Packers.

In Nix's stead, reserve quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger are each slated to play a half in the game.

The Broncos will see the Falcons' starters in this game, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters he expected his team's starters to play in the early portion of the game.

Denver has won its last seven preseason games and posted a 7-2 mark in Payton's tenure.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: 9NEWS

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Ryan Harris

Sideline: Cynthia Frelund, Scotty Gange

WATCH LIVE VIA STREAMING: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

Fans can also watch on the Denver Broncos Mobile App.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Sports USA

Play-by-Play: Josh Appel

Analyst: Bryan Walters

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 380 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

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