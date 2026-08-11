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Broncos to wear throwback jerseys twice during 2026 season, including vs. Chargers in Week 18

Aug 11, 2026 at 05:01 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will don their throwbacks for a second time in the 2026 season.

In addition to their Week 6 throwback-on-throwback game against the Seahawks, the Broncos will wear their Orange Crush-inspired jerseys in a Week 18 game against the Chargers.

Denver has worn its throwback jerseys in each of its last two regular-season finales. The Broncos clinched the No. 1-overall seed in the AFC in their throwback threads in Week 18 of the 2025 season.

The Broncos have earned a perfect 5-0 mark in the throwbacks since introducing the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.

The classic orange throwback jerseys feature oversized white numbers with Legacy Blue trim, and the pants feature an orange-and-Legacy-Blue stripe on the side of the pants. The iconic helmet features the popular Denver "D" logo on a Legacy Blue shell, a vertical orange stripe and a white facemask. Denver will also wear its orange-and-blue striped socks with the combination.

The Broncos announced earlier Tuesday that they will also wear their throwbacks on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6 against Seattle. The Seahawks plan to wear their own royal blue throwbacks for the game.

In addition to their two throwback games, the Broncos are permitted to wear alternate jerseys up to two more times during the 2026 season.

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