Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's offense shines in two-minute drill on Day 7

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In crunch time on Day 7 of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, Denver's offense made the plays it needed to make.

During a two-minute drill late in Friday's practice, quarterback Bo Nix was tasked with leading Denver's offense more than 60 yards down the field in just over 80 seconds. And with the offense trailing 24-20 in the end-of-game scenario, Nix delivered.

After a pass breakup by cornerback Riley Moss to start the drive, Nix fired off a series of completions to wide receiver Pat Bryant, tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey before finding wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a nearly 30-yard gain. Nix closed out the drive with a touchdown pass to an open Engram.

"Bo's ability — this being his third year in the offense — you can kind of see him checking into different routes, giving us different signals, because he understands different looks and defenses," Bryant said of Nix following practice. "It kind of makes our job easier because we know what he likes. … Going into Year 3, I feel like Bo's going to have a great year."

Bryant's growing connection with Nix has been evident throughout training camp, as the second-year player has made a series of standout plays. In addition to the "healthy competition" amongst the receiving corps that Bryant said has helped him elevate his game, he also spoke of the clear understanding he has of his role ahead of his second season in Denver.

"Just going into Year 2 in the offense, I feel like I kind of understand things a little bit different," Bryant said. "Last year, I played just about every position. … [At] the end of the day, I know my job in Year 2 in this offense."

After watching his quarterback lead on days like Friday, Bryant is confident Denver's offense will continue to progress as the unit prepares for the 2026 season.

"The standard is kind of the same every year," Bryant said. "We've all got the same goal — go out there and win. … It starts right here on this practice field. We practice every day like we're getting ready for a game."

QUICK HITS

… Rookie inside linebacker Red Murdock made several notable plays on Friday. The seventh-round draft pick forced a fumble during seven-on-seven action before recording a would-be tackle for loss during a team period.

Inside linebacker Justin Strnad said following Friday's practice that both Murdock and rookie inside linebacker Taurean York are "making leaps and strides every day" in practice.

"Red had a great turnover today that he forced," Strnad said. "York's been consistently getting better every day. When you're talking about young guys that just got here, I think it's important to see them grow on a day-to-day basis. Take the coaching points that we go over tonight in the meetings and apply them out here the next day."

… Denver's run game flashed on Friday, highlighted by a chunk gain up the middle of the field by rookie running back Jonah Coleman during the first team period of the day.

… Rookie offensive lineman Kage Casey had a series of strong reps during one-on-one work on Friday.

… Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. made an impact on Friday before leaving practice. Mims had a strong catch over the middle of the field during the first team period of the day and later made another grab on a ball from Nix during seven-on-seven work.