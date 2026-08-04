'He adds an extra element to our offense': WR Jaylen Waddle impressing teammates, enjoying matchup with Denver's defense in first Broncos training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Each year, Brandon Jones watched Jaylen Waddle cross the 1,000-yard mark.
During their three seasons together in Miami from 2021-23, Waddle averaged north of 80 catches and 1,100 yards — and Jones witnessed his impact on the Dolphins' offense.
Now reunited in Denver, Jones said he sees the same player.
Almost.
"He's exactly who he was in Miami," Jones said Saturday. "[He] might be a little faster, which is insane. I didn't think that was physically possible. [He's a] great teammate, great person. He just brings a different type of juice. [He's] a guy that can align anywhere, can catch any ball, run any route."
Speaking to the media on Tuesday for the first time in training camp, Waddle laughed and deflected when asked about Jones' assertion that his speed has improved. Facing a question about his impact on the Broncos' offense, Waddle turned the focus to his teammates.
"I don't necessarily think it's just me," Waddle said. "I just think we have a lot of playmakers."
Some of his most comprehensive answers during the media session focused on singing the praises of his defense, his quarterback and a fellow wide receiver in Marvin Mims Jr.
Waddle's modest approach seemed fitting, because his play has done the talking for him during training camp.
During the Broncos' first six practices since returning to the field, Waddle has repeatedly shown why the Broncos acquired him in the offseason. He's created seemingly massive swaths of separation, made diving catches, broken free for yardage after the catch and showed off his speed.
And while Waddle deferred from singing his own praises, those around him have certainly taken notice.
"He's an explosive playmaker," quarterback Bo Nix said Saturday. "The guy is really good at what he does. He makes plays, he's fast, he's really explosive. He's great [with the] ball in hand, he's great going to get the ball deep, he's great in the screen game. He can do just a lot of things. He's very versatile. He adds an extra element to our offense, and it's exciting."
While Head Coach Sean Payton has spoken about the merits of big wide receivers, he's also noted when exceptions can be made. And Waddle, clearly, is one of the obvious exceptions.
"There are certain prototypes at every position, and then there is that one where if they can walk on water," Payton said Wednesday. "He's one of those players relative to how he runs, how he stops and his competitive instincts. There is a clear vision for him."
That vision has been on display during the early days of training camp as Waddle has battled against his former college roommate and All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.
"Me and Pat have been getting after it," Waddle said. "That's my boy, my dog. He's the best in the league. Having that type of competitive spirit with a good friend is always good."
Waddle said the two compare notes during special teams periods, eager to provide each other with feedback to improve on what they may have done wrong in a previous rep.
The talented receiver also said he believes he's going against a unit that "is definitely top of the league" in Denver's defense, and the competition forces Waddle and Co. to be at their best.
"Yeah, man, our defense is hard to get a yard on," Waddle said. "I can tell you that."
With Waddle in the mix, though, it may be a bit easier.
Nix said whether down the field, behind the line of scrimmage, in the middle of the field or along the sideline, Waddle is capable of making an impact.
"Anywhere," Nix said. "We're going to utilize him, and whatever the defense is giving us, we're going to attack."