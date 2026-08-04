'He adds an extra element to our offense': WR Jaylen Waddle impressing teammates, enjoying matchup with Denver's defense in first Broncos training camp

And while Waddle deferred from singing his own praises, those around him have certainly taken notice.

"He's an explosive playmaker," quarterback Bo Nix said Saturday. "The guy is really good at what he does. He makes plays, he's fast, he's really explosive. He's great [with the] ball in hand, he's great going to get the ball deep, he's great in the screen game. He can do just a lot of things. He's very versatile. He adds an extra element to our offense, and it's exciting."

While Head Coach Sean Payton has spoken about the merits of big wide receivers, he's also noted when exceptions can be made. And Waddle, clearly, is one of the obvious exceptions.

"There are certain prototypes at every position, and then there is that one where if they can walk on water," Payton said Wednesday. "He's one of those players relative to how he runs, how he stops and his competitive instincts. There is a clear vision for him."

That vision has been on display during the early days of training camp as Waddle has battled against his former college roommate and All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.

"Me and Pat have been getting after it," Waddle said. "That's my boy, my dog. He's the best in the league. Having that type of competitive spirit with a good friend is always good."

Waddle said the two compare notes during special teams periods, eager to provide each other with feedback to improve on what they may have done wrong in a previous rep.

The talented receiver also said he believes he's going against a unit that "is definitely top of the league" in Denver's defense, and the competition forces Waddle and Co. to be at their best.

"Yeah, man, our defense is hard to get a yard on," Waddle said. "I can tell you that."

With Waddle in the mix, though, it may be a bit easier.

Nix said whether down the field, behind the line of scrimmage, in the middle of the field or along the sideline, Waddle is capable of making an impact.