Broncos Camp Observations: CB Riley Moss makes 'fantastic' play as pads come on during Day 3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pads came on for the first time during Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford on Monday, and Denver's defense was up for the challenge.

The unit made a slew of impressive plays, including a pair of pass breakups by cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian during seven-on-seven work, an explosive would-be tackle for loss by inside linebacker Alex Singleton during an 11-on-11 team period and consistent pressure off the edge from various players, including outside linebacker Jonah Elliss.

It was cornerback Riley Moss, however, who stole the show with the play of the day.

During the final 11-on-11 team period, wide receiver Courtland Sutton appeared to haul in a pass for what would have been a big gain, but Moss was able to wrestle the ball away at the last moment for an interception.

"It's fantastic," Head Coach Sean Payton said of the play. "… The ability to be able to catch it as a defensive back, it's tough if you don't have decent enough hands because they'll just throw at you. So, it was a good play."

Playing opposite the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Surtain is no easy task, but Moss has never shied away from the challenge. In 2025, Moss was targeted a league-high 118 times but recorded 19 passes defensed, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Moss also allowed just a 57.6 percent completion rate, which was the fourth-lowest among cornerbacks targeted at least 90 times.

"He knows, obviously, what type of attention he's going to get relative to the routes, the route tree," Payton said. "I think [he's] learning to play with his feet, really working on reducing some of those fouls. Man, he competes his tail off. I love that about him. He's got those traits where it's a short mindset, short memory. And he's moving around really well right now."

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who said that the entire defense was "pretty hyped" following Moss' athletic play, shared that he had the opportunity to observe the fourth-year player's impressive work ethic this offseason.

"[Moss] is a guy that works really hard," Hufanga said Monday. "I got to work out a lot with him this offseason, and just seeing the details. He's a very athletic human being. … He's probably actually one of the most athletic corners I've ever been around.

"Hopefully, [he'll] go out there and make more plays like he did today. Go out there and make a lot of those this season."

QUICK HITS

… Wide receiver Pat Bryant had a pair of contested catches on Monday during 11-on-11 work, including a reception from Nix that would have resulted in at least a 25-yard gain under game conditions.

"He's got some of the better hands in traffic with his feet on the ground," Payton said of Bryant following practice. "His run after the catch [ability is strong]. … He's real smart. He's someone that can move from 'X' to the slot. It'll be easy creating his role."

… The Broncos offensive line and pass rushers faced off in one-on-one work on Monday, and Pro Bowlers Nik Bonitto and Garett Bolles provided some of the best matchups. The two players went head to head twice, with each player seemingly getting a "win" apiece.

… Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike also seemed to win a rep during one-on-one work, and Payton credited the defensive lineman for his growth a season ago.

"He's young, and I think he grew a lot last season," Payton said. "There's some really good tape."

… Running back RJ Harvey flashed his speed during a team period with a burst to the outside for what could have been a big gain under game conditions.

… Tight end Caleb Lohner did not practice on Monday, and center Luke Wattenberg left practice with an injury prior to team periods.