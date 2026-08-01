Broncos Camp Observations: Quarterback Bo Nix shows 'one of his superpowers' on Day 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix set the tone early.

On the second day of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, the third-year quarterback took control during the team's first seven-on-seven work. After connecting with a diving Jaylen Waddle, Nix dropped in a perfect deep ball to running back RJ Harvey, who hauled in the pass for what would have been at least a 30-yard gain under game conditions.

Nix continued to build on that momentum during Saturday's first 11-on-11 action, showing one of his most impressive traits as a quarterback. Facing pressure, Nix escaped the pocket and launched the ball down the field, where wide receiver Pat Bryant was able to track down the ball, make the catch and race to the end zone for a long touchdown.

"It's one of his superpowers," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Nix being able to make off-schedule plays. "It's hard to sack some quarterbacks — he's one of them. That was something you saw on college tape. And in our league, when you take a sack, you just do the analytics on what your points become in that drive or the likelihood to kick a field goal, and it all drops dramatically. So, it's certainly one of his strengths."

During his first two seasons in the league, Nix has displayed that strength time and time again. A year ago, Nix continuously found his way out of trouble and kept plays alive, even in high-stakes games and moments. From an acrobatic touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton during a close "Sunday Night Football" battle with the Washington Commanders, to reversing course and completing a pass to wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey against the Packers, Nix's mobility has always been an integral part of his game.

"I think it is a strength," Nix said Saturday. "I think like any strength, it can be overutilized and it can be overused. And so, for me, it's just about the balance. It's making the plays when they're there. But at the same time, using that creativity and skill set when it's not. So, today — always, I feel like every practice I've ever been in — there's going to be a time or two during practice that you have to move and escape and practice that dynamic play. And so, our guys are in tune with it. Those guys are moving around with me. It's just all about 'The play is never over.'"

In his return from his ankle injury, Nix said he feels great and that "nothing is holding me back," sharing that he will continue to employ that same style of play moving forward.

"I'm going to roll and I'm going to be as athletic as I can be," Nix said. "… It's a strength of ours, and we've got to use our strengths. For me, that's when I feel at my best and that's when I feel free. When I'm playing like that, when I'm moving around, it's a good thing."

QUICK HITS

… The Broncos' defense responded after early offensive success. With a mix of pressure up front and tight coverage, the defense forced a series of incompletions across a pair of team periods. Denver's defense also came up with a stop in a two-minute scenario late in practice.

… Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. continued his strong start to camp, racing downfield for a long catch that would have resulted in at least a 50-yard score under game conditions.

… Former UFL Hakeem Butler also made a long touchdown grab on Saturday.