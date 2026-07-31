Broncos sign CB Sam Webb

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defensive back to their roster.
Denver signed veteran cornerback Sam Webb, the team announced Friday. The team designated defensive back Blake Cotton as waived/injured in a corresponding move.
Webb has appeared in 36 games since entering the league in 2022. The Missouri Western State product was initially signed by the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted college free agent and appeared in all 17 games — while starting three contests — during his rookie season. Webb, who has also had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, has recorded 45 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across four NFL seasons.
Cotton signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in June.