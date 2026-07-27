 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos half-price tickets to go on sale Tuesday, July 28

Jul 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM
26-HalfPriceTix-Wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A limited inventory of Denver Broncos half-price game tickets for the 2026 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale this Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT.

A limited number of half-price tickets per game will be available for purchase in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos and the MFSD have implemented the following procedures for the purchase of half-price tickets:

  • There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.
  • All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations, or refunds.
  • Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.
  • Half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.
  • Single game half-price tickets for the 2026 regular season will start at $23.00.

For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).

Related Content

news

Entering training camp amid high expectations, Broncos keeping small focus on 'journey that starts again'

"Certainly, this is a team that has expectations of playing in the postseason," Head Coach Sean Payton said.

news

'It's good to have him back out there': QB Bo Nix leads Broncos' offense in Denver's first acclimation practice

After Nix led Denver to the postseason in back-to-back years, Head Coach Sean Payton expressed confidence that the third-year quarterback will "continue to improve."

news

'Stay ready': Broncos veterans emphasize fast starts to games, season as players report for training camp

"It starts right here in training camp," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "It starts early on in the season. Our main focus is to start off fast."

news

'I don't think there's anything like this in the league': Broncos move into new state-of-the-art Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit as training camp begins

"My expectations were high, and it definitely exceeded my expectations," cornerback Pat Surtain II said.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: All-Pros Pat Surtain II, Talanoa Hufanga lead talented Denver secondary into training camp

Plus, cornerback Jahdae Barron will look to make an increased impact during his second season in Denver.

news

Broncos designate G Nick Gargiulo as Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ILB Jordan Turner as Active/Non-Football Injury

As the start of training camp approaches, the Broncos have made a pair of roster moves.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Who will step up along the Broncos' defensive line in 2026?

"We've got young guys that we expect to step up and play," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said in June.

news

On heels of Pro Bowl season, OLB Nik Bonitto eyes improvement in 'all facets' in Year 5

"It's obviously great when you can do it in the regular season," Bonitto said Thursday of his playoff performance against Buffalo, "but doing it in the postseason in those big type of moments, it gives you that confidence to know you're supposed to be there and you can make those types of plays on big stages."

news

Broncos Camp Preview: OLB Nik Bonitto leads Denver's pass rushers, ILB Justin Strnad set to embrace an elevated role

Plus, this year's Mr. Irrelevant, inside linebacker Red Murdock, is a "tackling machine."

news

QB Bo Nix voted No. 59 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

The Broncos' signal-caller has again earned a spot among the NFL's best.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Denver's O-line enters training camp with All-Pros, continuity and depth

Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were two of the six finalists for the league's inaugural Protector of the Year Award, and both men were named Pro Bowlers and first-team All-Pros.

Advertising