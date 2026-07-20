QB Bo Nix voted No. 59 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' signal-caller has again earned a spot among the NFL's best.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been named the No. 59 player on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list, the NFL announced Monday.

Nix has made the list in both years in which he was eligible, and he improved his position from the No. 64 spot on last year's list.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (No. 73) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (No. 68) were previously selected to the 2026 NFL Top 100.

In his second season in Denver, Nix led the Broncos to the No. 1 seed and a 15-3 record in his 18 starts. Nix's final appearance came in an overtime Divisional Round win over the Bills in which he threw three touchdown passes. With the effort, he became just the second quarterback in franchise history with at least three touchdown passes in a postseason victory.

In 17 regular-season games, Nix threw for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 356 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He joined Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,500 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in each of their first two seasons. Nix also tied the NFL record for the most wins by a quarterback through his first two seasons.

Nix's seven game-winning drives led all quarterbacks in 2025, and he ranked second in the league in fourth-quarter comebacks.