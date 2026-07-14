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WR Courtland Sutton voted No. 68 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

Jul 14, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time in his career, wide receiver Courtland Sutton has earned a spot on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list.

Sutton was named the 68th-ranked player, the NFL announced Tuesday. The NFL Top 100 list is determined annually by votes from players across the league.

The recognition comes on the heels of Sutton's second consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards. In 2025, Sutton led the Broncos with 1,017 receiving yards — which ranked 13th among all NFL receivers — and seven receiving touchdowns. Sutton, who earned the second Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2025, has now recorded three career seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Entering his ninth year in Denver, Sutton currently ranks fifth in franchise history in total receiving yards.

Sutton is the second Broncos player to be named to this year's iteration of the NFL Top 100, which will be revealed ahead of the 2026 regular season. Defensive lineman Zach Allen was the first Broncos player to be selected to the list, claiming the No. 73 spot.

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