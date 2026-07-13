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Mile High Morning: 5 Broncos named to Pro Football Network's Top 100 list

Jul 13, 2026 at 09:45 AM
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Aric DiLalla

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The Lead

As the 2026 season approaches, five Broncos have been named to Pro Football Network's list of the top 100 players in the NFL.

Led by cornerback Pat Surtain II, who earned the No. 7 ranking on PFN's list, the Broncos were tied for the fifth-most selections on the list.

In addition to Surtain, tackle Garett Bolles, guard Quinn Meinerz, defensive lineman Zach Allen and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto also earned spots on PFN's ranking.

No. 7: CB Pat Surtain II

"Going into 2025, the expectations were high for Patrick Surtain II, having won Defensive Player of the Year the season prior. He managed to live up to the hype, earning Pro Bowl recognition for the fourth year in a row and receiving an All-Pro nod for the third time in that span."

No. 24: T Garett Bolles

"Garett Bolles has played in every one of the Broncos' games over the last three seasons, and he seems to just keep getting better with age."

No. 35: G Quinn Meinerz

"The top guard on this year's PFN NFL Top 100, Quinn Meinerz, has solidified himself as one of the elite offensive linemen in the NFL today. Fun fact: the former Division III standout at Wisconsin-Whitewater is also the highest-rated player on this list to have not played college football at the FBS level."

No. 56: DL Zach Allen

"With his elite pass-rushing ability and his inside-outside flexibility, Allen is surely a headache for NFL offensive coaches to plan for."

No. 59: OLB Nik Bonitto

"Nik Bonitto has grown into a pass-rushing dynamo during his time with the Denver Broncos. … He's a bona fide superstar for Denver's defense off the edge."

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