 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning:  ILB Alex Singleton believes continuity will fuel Denver's defense in 2026

Jun 01, 2026 at 10:38 AM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

260601_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos will begin the upcoming season on the biggest stage under the brightest lights.

Denver is scheduled to visit the Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1, and for inside linebacker Alex Singleton, there is no better way for the team to start its 2026 campaign.

"I mean, what else do you want?" Singleton said at his second annual Special Olympics cornhole tournament on Friday. "Set a tempo early. And that's what that opportunity gives us."

Singleton said the early test will be especially important as Denver enters this season with heightened expectations after hosting last year's AFC Championship Game. This season, following a matchup with a division rival in Week 1, the Broncos will battle 2025 playoff teams in five consecutive weeks.

"Now, we're not chasing targets anymore," Singleton said. "We're the target, I think, in the AFC. We need to know that. … Everyone's going to want to beat us, everybody's going to want to knock us down. So, now it's our job to remember that and practice and prepare with that target on our back and go do what we want to do."

Singleton is confident that Denver is poised to do so, largely due to the retention of several critical players. The Broncos re-signed Singleton and inside linebacker Justin Strnad in March, and the duo joined multiple other members of the Broncos' defense who have been re-signed and extended in recent years.

While Singleton said "it's everything to stay here" for him personally, he also stressed that the widespread continuity will be instrumental as one of the league's premier defensive units sets its sights even higher in 2026.

"I think it's everything," Singleton said of the consistency. "We're in an organization right now, that's [done] what they've said — what [Head Coach Sean Payton] has said from Day 1 — he's going to keep the guys here who are going to win football games for us, and he's done that."

With OTAs set to begin this week, Singleton is eager to take the field with familiar faces and start building toward Denver's next set of goals.

"To play in this defense, I can't wait," Singleton said. "I can't wait until we get started. It's just going to be a lot of fun."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Nik Bonitto excited for 'great matchup' against Chiefs in Week 1

"Obviously, it's a divisional matchup and we get that in Week 1, so [there's] going to be a lot of excitement around the game, for sure," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said.

news

Mile High Morning: Katina Smith, mother of late Demaryius Thomas, reflects on son's impact in ESPN Mother's Day feature

Smith and her son maintained a strong relationship throughout Thomas' football career and life.

news

Mile High Morning: Bo Nix pens letter to newborn daughter on perspective, overcoming adversity

"I'm grateful for my teammates and a head coach and staff that believe in me," Nix wrote. "I'm grateful for our fans and all of Broncos Country. I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given in Denver."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group's commitment to winning sets stage for on-field success

In an in-depth piece that touches on the culture that Owner & CEO Greg Penner, Owner Carrie Walton Penner and the rest of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group have created, The Denver Gazette details the organization's commitment to building the right culture.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL-leading 5 Broncos selected to ESPN All-Pro team

As the Broncos approach their regular-season finale, several of the team's players were honored for their play this season.

news

Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton details cancer diagnosis, recovery on 'Good Morning America'

"I learned more just in this past week of compassion and empathy through a bunch of tough dudes than anything else I've ever gone through," Singleton said in the interview.

news

Mile High Morning: A closer look at how Broncos' 'NFL on CBS' wins have earned record viewership

The Broncos' knack for close games has delivered a slew of exciting results, and each week offers a nearly unmatched result for viewership.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' Hall of Famers, current stars featured in Legacy Game in Madden NFL 26

John Elway trying to throw a deep pass to Randy Moss against Pat Surtain II? Steve Atwater tackling Saquon Barkley? Quinn Meinerz blocking William "the Refrigerator" Perry?

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports to broadcast 'The NFL Today' live from Empower Field at Mile High ahead of Week 11 game vs. Chiefs

The broadcast will take place near Lot B on the south side of the stadium, and fans are encouraged to attend the program that runs from 10-11 a.m. MT.

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Nik Bonitto eager for Week 11 matchup vs. Chiefs in 'a big game for both teams'

"If we're going to want to be that team to win the division and reach the goals that we said we want, we're going to have to go through them and beat them," Bonitto said Monday.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Elway' documentary set to premiere at Denver Film Festival

There won't be a Broncos game on TV this weekend, but there's still a chance for fans in the area to get their football fix.

Advertising