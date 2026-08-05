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Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's defensive front applies pressure on Day 4

Aug 04, 2026 at 06:31 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 4, Denver's defensive front brought the pressure.

During the team's second padded practice, the Broncos' defense was immediately explosive and disruptive on Tuesday, setting the tone early during 9-on-7 work. Inside linebacker Justin Strnad and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike teamed up for a would-be tackle for loss, and just a few plays later, defensive lineman Zach Allen made his first big play of the day when he stopped a run in the backfield.

"[Being in] pads is huge, especially for linemen," Allen said following practice. "… Guys value it. You're really kind of able to work your craft with them. The padded days are valuable."

Allen, who said "you can't waste days like that," continued to be disruptive throughout the morning, applying consistent pressure and recording several additional would-be tackles for loss.

"I think the first thing you'd say is — and some players have this — he's got tremendous stamina," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Allen following Tuesday's practice. "Play 38 looks like [play] eight. Play 60 still looks like [play] eight. That's a big asset at a position where it's hard. And then I would say his intelligence and his quickness off the ball [stand out]. He'll win usually in the first second and a half of a rush. He'll win early. And so that's what makes him difficult."

After a standout campaign in 2024, Allen made even more of an impact in 2025, recording 38 tackles, seven sacks, six passes defensed and a league-high 47 quarterback hits. Allen — who earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career in 2025 — also logged 73 quarterback pressures, which was the most among all interior defensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.

Following a pair of dominant seasons, Allen is still "playing at a very high level," according to Payton.

"I think it's staying healthy and being part of that defense that continues to improve," Payton said of how Allen can continue to build upon his success in 2026.

While Allen certainly made his presence known on Tuesday, several other defenders also made critical plays. Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss and cornerback Riley Moss both continued their strong starts to camp, with Elliss recording a would-be sack during the team's first 11-on-11 work and Moss breaking up a deep ball during the ensuing team period.

PAYTON PRIORITIZING 'FAST START'

While the Broncos have incorporated end-of-half-scenarios during the early days of training camp, Tuesday's practice marked a shift in focus as the session ended with situational work that Payton said was intended to "[simulate] a fast start."

Payton said the goal for the defense was to force a three-and-out, while the offense was focused on securing the initial first down of a drive.

"I think there's an overriding goal of ­— look, I think we can start faster in general," Payton said. "If you looked at last season, we played better, I think, in the second half of a lot of games than maybe the first. And the reality of it is, when a series start, the first, first down is a big play for the offense. Now you're in a drive. You can't call it a drive if you don't get your first, first down."

It was Denver's starting defense, Payton said, that was able to come out on top during the competitive period, forcing a three-and-out to cap off the unit's strong day of camp.

"Trying to improve the sense of urgency, that's one of the points of emphasis," Payton said.

QUICK HITS

… Cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle continued to battle on Tuesday. After quarterback Bo Nix connected with Waddle for a long catch-and-run during a team period, Surtain broke up a pass intended for Waddle later in practice.

"Me and Pat [have] been getting after it," Waddle said Tuesday. "… He's the best in the league. So, just having that type of competitive spirit with a good friend is always good."

… During a one-on-one drill early in practice, Nix completed deep passes to wide receivers Marvin Mims Jr., Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin.

… Nix showcased his mobility during the first team period of the day, taking off up the middle of the field for what would have likely been a chunk play under game conditions.

… Running back Jaleel McLaughlin hauled in a deep touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Ehlinger during an 11-on-11 team period.

… Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto left practice early Tuesday, but Payton shared following the session that "he'll be fine" and that there were no further updates.

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