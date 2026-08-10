Broncos ILB Jordan Turner passes physical, removed from Non-Football Injury list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Inside linebacker Jordan Turner has passed his physical and been removed from the Non-Football Injury list, the team announced Monday.
Turner returned to practice on Monday.
A second-year player, Turner appeared in seven games for the Broncos as a rookie in 2025. He recorded seven tackles and a quarterback hit while playing 64 percent of Denver's special teams snaps in the games in which he appeared.
Turner was designated as Active/NFI ahead of the start of training camp. While on NFI, Turner counted against the Broncos' 90-man roster, which means Denver is not required to make a corresponding move.