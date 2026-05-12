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Broncos sign CB Paul Manning, WR Michael Woods II

May 12, 2026 at 05:03 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the Broncos' rookie minicamp, the team has added a pair of tryout players to its roster.

Denver signed college free agent cornerback Paul Manning and veteran wide receiver Michael Woods II, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos waived running back Deuce Vaughn and cornerback William Wright in corresponding moves.

Manning, a Henderson State product, appeared in 32 games for the Division II program. The West Monroe, Louisiana, native totaled 16 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across four collegiate seasons. Manning participated as a rookie tryout in Denver's rookie minicamp.

Woods, who participated in rookie minicamp as a veteran tryout player, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma and Arkansas product appeared in 10 games for Cleveland as a rookie. He then returned in 2024, appearing in five games for the Browns and recording seven receptions for 65 yards. Woods also spent time on the Packers' practice squad during the 2025 season.

Vaughn joined Denver's practice squad in September before signing a future contract at the end of the 2025 season. Wright signed with the Broncos ahead of rookie minicamp as a college free agent out of Tennessee.

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