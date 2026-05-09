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Payton: QB Bo Nix 'doing great' in recovery, will be 'full speed by training camp'

May 09, 2026 at 03:27 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Bo Nix will be back to "full speed" ahead of training camp and have no limitations when the Broncos return to the field later this summer, Head Coach Sean Payton said Saturday.

"He's doing great," Payton said. "He'll be well ahead of time for training camp."

Payton said it remains possible Nix will participate in a portion of the offseason program in June, but he said the Broncos "are going to be smart" as their quarterback recovers from his ankle injury.

"We're going to be the ones kind of holding him back, if you will," Payton said. "… We feel real good about where he's at. You guys will have a chance to see it here in a few weeks. Clearly, full speed by training camp. We just want to be smart, relative to holding him back a little."

Payton said "if it were up to [Nix]," the third-year quarterback would return to the field even earlier. Nix, though, will be without limitations when the Broncos return in late July for training camp. Payton specifically outlined that Nix was not a candidate to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

"He'll be full-speed — throwing, everything — in July, before we even get back here," Payton said. "He's doing good."

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