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Broncos TE Dallen Bentley signs rookie contract

May 07, 2026 at 05:21 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another of the Broncos' seventh-round draft picks has put pen to paper.

Tight end Dallen Bentley signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

Bentley, the 256th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is the fourth Broncos draft pick to sign his rookie deal.

A two-year starter at Utah, Bentley had a breakthrough season in 2025 when he recorded 48 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns. In addition to earning third-team All-Big 12 honors, Bentley was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, which is presented to the nation's most outstanding collegiate tight end.

"He's got really good hands," Broncos Assistant Director of College Scouting Dave Bratten said following the draft. "And then he's strong in traffic as a pass catcher. That jumped out early, and it was consistent the whole year."

Earlier Thursday, the Broncos announced safety Miles Scott, tight end Justin Joly and linebacker Red Murdock have signed their rookie contracts.

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