'I'm humbled to be alongside those great names': Broncos Ring of Famer Steve Foley inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

DENVER — When former Broncos defensive back Steve Foley was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2024, over 100 family members attended the ceremony at Empower Field at Mile High.

On Thursday, Foley received the latest honor for his illustrious Broncos career: induction into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. And though there weren't quite as many family members in attendance at Thursday's induction banquet, for Foley, the sentiment was the same.

"It is a tremendous honor not only for me, but also for my family," Foley told DenverBroncos.com. "I'm just humbled. I'm thankful, I'm grateful — and my grandkids actually know now that I did play, by these awards. So, it's good to be able to celebrate it in front of them."

Drafted by the Broncos out of Tulane in 1975, Foley spent his entire 11-year pro career in Denver. Playing as both a cornerback and safety during his tenure, Foley set the Broncos' all-time interception mark with 44 interceptions — a record that still stands. Along with recording at least six interceptions in three different seasons, Foley ranked in the top 10 in the league in interceptions during multiple seasons of his career.

A member of the renowned "Orange Crush" defense, Foley helped the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance to cap the 1977 season. Nearly a decade later, he also started Super Bowl XXI. As he reunites with several of his former teammates in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, Foley said the honor means even more given he joins the other Broncos legends.

"That group of men — it's some of the greatest men I know," Foley said. "And a lot of them are in the Ring of Fame and in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. It means a lot to me to go up alongside them."

Foley, who was joined by 20 family members and friends at Thursday's banquet, was one of the six inductees of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.