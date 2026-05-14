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Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce 2026 preseason schedule

May 14, 2026 at 05:45 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Alongside the release of the Broncos' 2026 regular-season schedule, the team's preseason opponents are also set.

The Broncos will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons to begin their preseason slate before hosting the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Denver will face Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The dates and times for the Broncos' preseason home games have not yet been set. Denver will host the Packers between Aug. 20-23 and the Vikings between Aug. 27-30.

All of the Broncos' preseason action will air locally on 9NEWS.

Denver has not played Atlanta in the preseason since the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The Broncos hosted the Packers in the 2024 preseason and the Vikings in a 2022 tune-up game.

Denver does not play any of its three preseason opponents during the 2026 regular season.

For a look at the Broncos' 2026 regular-season schedule, click here.

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