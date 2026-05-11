Predicting the Broncos' 2026 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — We're just a few days away from the Broncos' schedule being officially announced.

On Thursday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. MT, we'll have Denver's complete schedule for you on DenverBroncos.com, the team's social channels and the Denver Broncos mobile app.

To pass the time, I'm taking my annual guess at how the Broncos' schedule will pan out. I wouldn't book any flights or hotel rooms based on my prediction; last year, I got two of the 17 games correct.

Still, it's a fun way to get ready for the Broncos' 2026 campaign. And while we already know the opponents and locations for this year's slate, football season certainly seems a lot closer when the schedule is unveiled.

As a reminder, the Broncos will host the Bills, Seahawks, Rams, Jaguars, Dolphins and three AFC West opponents in the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders. On the road, the Broncos will face the Patriots, Panthers, Jets, 49ers, Steelers and Cardinals, in addition to the AFC West matchups.

Let's get to the predictions.

Week 1: Broncos at Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 13

The Broncos faced last year's No. 1 overall pick in Week 1 in 2025. Will Fernando Mendoza get the call this year — or will the Broncos face Kirk Cousins for the second time in three years?

Week 2: Broncos vs. Jaguars

Sunday, Sept. 20

The Broncos open their home slate against the reigning AFC South champs.

Week 3: Broncos vs. Rams - "Monday Night Football"

Monday, Sept. 28

Bo Nix vs. Matthew Stafford in prime time, as the AFC and NFC runners-up battle in the Mile High City.

Week 4: Broncos at Panthers

Sunday, Oct. 4

Week 5: Broncos at Steelers

Sunday, Oct. 11

In shades of 2024, the Broncos travel east early in the season. This time, they'll play a pair of reigning division champs.

Week 6: Broncos vs. Bills - "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Oct. 18

How about a rematch of last year's playoff thriller in prime time?

Week 7: BYE

Denver's bye has come in Week 12 or later in each of the last two years. I'd guess it's on the earlier side this time around.

Week 8: Broncos at Chiefs - "Monday Night Football"

Monday, Nov. 2

I'd expect to see plenty of the Broncos in prime time. The Broncos look to make an early statement to remain atop the division and keep the AFC West crown in Denver.

Week 9: Broncos vs. Chargers

Sunday, Nov. 8

The Chargers and Broncos split the season series last year, and they'll both want this one as they jockey for positioning in the AFC West.

Week 10: Broncos at Jets

Sunday, Nov. 15

The Broncos and Jets face off for the seventh consecutive year and the ninth time in 10 years.

Week 11: Broncos vs. Raiders

Sunday, Nov. 22

In this prediction, the Broncos see the Raiders twice before Thanksgiving. Will Mendoza be in the lineup for either game?

Week 12: Broncos at 49ers

Sunday, Nov. 29

Week 13: Broncos at Patriots - "Sunday Night Football"

Sunday, Dec. 6

There's always at least one particularly challenging stretch, and flying across the country to play in prime time against the reigning AFC champs certainly qualifies. That's particularly true when it's your third road game in four weeks.

Week 14: Broncos vs. Dolphins

Sunday, Dec. 13

Jaylen Waddle faces his former team as the Broncos see their second AFC East opponent of the season.

Week 15: Broncos at Cardinals

Sunday, Dec. 20

Week 16: Broncos vs. Seahawks - "Thursday Night Football"

Thursday, Dec. 24

Buckle up, it's a heck of a final three games for the Broncos. A Christmas Eve showdown against the defending champs kicks off the final stretch.

Week 17: Broncos at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 3

Will this game be for the AFC West title?

Week 18: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 10