'I'm glad the wait is over': Broncos' rookie class embraces first on-field opportunities at minicamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the Broncos' 2026 draft class, the wait is finally over.

Denver's draft selections — in addition to college free agents and tryout players — took the field for rookie minicamp this week. And for defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, the 66th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it marked both the culmination of a journey and the start of a new chapter.

"It's truly a blessing, walking out there," Onyedim said of taking the field for the first time. "Finally doing what I dreamed to do."

The same was true for running back Jonah Coleman, whom the Broncos selected with the 108th-overall pick.

"I was ready to get down here right after I heard my name called," Coleman said. "So, it was definitely a long two weeks, and I'm glad the wait is over. I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to get with the team and ultimately do what you're supposed to do and that's win."

While Head Coach Sean Payton said he certainly pays attention to the draft class during minicamp, he also stressed that the three days of practice create somewhat of a level playing field for all participants. Though he acknowledged the "tough challenge" of making an impression — especially for tryout players — in such a finite amount of time, Payton noted the number of players who have made the Broncos' roster as free agents and tryout players.

"The first thing that came up in our team meeting, it's one of the first messages … [is] once you're here, how you got here is really not important," Payton said.

Payton clearly outlined the evaluation process and said the same messaging was shared with players ahead of the first practice session.

"There's four things [or] five things, we said, 'This is how you're being evaluated,'" Payton said. "A: Does a player know what to do? B: Is the player trying to do what's being coached? C: How well are they doing it? And then effort and talent."

Payton said regardless of a player's background, "any time something catches your attention, you're looking at the roster and seeing who it was."

And that evaluation process was communicated to five dozen players participating in Denver's rookie minicamp.