Broncos' 2026 schedule to be announced May 14

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' slate for the 2026 season will soon be here.

The Broncos' 2026 schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

The Broncos' 17-game slate will be announced on DenverBroncos.com, the Broncos' social media channels, the Denver Broncos app, NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN app and NFL+.

Denver's opponents for the 2026 season were previously set. The Broncos will host the Seahawks, Rams, Bills, Jaguars and Dolphins in addition to their AFC West matchups against the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders.

The Broncos will travel to face the Patriots, 49ers, Steelers, Jets, Panthers and Cardinals — and their three division opponents.

Ahead of the May 14 announcement, the NFL's broadcast partners will announce select games — including the International Games slate on Wednesday, May 13 on Good Morning Football on NFL Network.