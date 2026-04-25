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Denver Broncos | News

Who did the Broncos draft? A list of Denver's 2026 picks

Apr 25, 2026 at 12:52 PM
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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2026 NFL Draft has begun, and we're keeping track of the newest Broncos over the course of three days for you. See below for a rundown of each of Denver's picks:

ROUND 3

No. 66 overall: DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

NFL.com prospect overview: "Fifth-year senior who transferred to Texas A&M from Iowa State and made an immediate impact. Onyedim is an impressive athlete with an explosive first step and long arms. He beats blockers into gaps and uses active hands/feet to bypass them, making tackles in tight quarters or down the line. He competes at the point with a stiff punch and powerful upper half to stall blocks. ... His pass rush is behind his run defense but the tools and flashes are promising. Onyedim is a future starter with the athleticism and scheme versatility to play as a 3-technique or odd-front end." - Lance Zierlein

ROUND 4

No. 108 overall: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

NFL.com prospect overview: "Team captain and productive three-down back. Coleman has a clear understanding of run-blocking schemes and protection duties. He knows where blocks are likely to develop and finds those spots. ... He projects as a Day 3 option who can compete for a job as a three-down backup." - Lance Zierlein

No. 111 overall: OL Kage Casey, Boise State

NFL.com prospect overview: "Well-proportioned, durable tackle prospect who counters his lack of length with persistence that helps him finish the job. Casey is a capable athlete with enough range to reach zone landmarks and the body control to redirect when mirroring edge-to-edge. ... In the run game, he's strong and steady as a drive blocker and his anchor projects as NFL-caliber as he continues to add functional mass. Casey could begin his career as a swing tackle with guard flexibility." - Lance Zierlein

ROUND 5

No. 152 overall: TE Justin Joly, NC State

NFL.com prospect overview: "Undersized pass-catcher with the ability to expand the route tree and challenge man coverage around the field. Joly still needs to polish his route-running but he has the footwork and athletic traits to uncover. He doesn't catch with much hand extension and fights throws on occasion but he makes up for it with impressive body control/catch toughness. His effort and strain as a blocker need to improve. Joly has the ability to contribute as a moveable 'F' tight end." - Lance Zierlein

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