Who did the Broncos draft? A list of Denver's 2026 picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2026 NFL Draft has begun, and we're keeping track of the newest Broncos over the course of three days for you. See below for a rundown of each of Denver's picks:

ROUND 3

NFL.com prospect overview: "Fifth-year senior who transferred to Texas A&M from Iowa State and made an immediate impact. Onyedim is an impressive athlete with an explosive first step and long arms. He beats blockers into gaps and uses active hands/feet to bypass them, making tackles in tight quarters or down the line. He competes at the point with a stiff punch and powerful upper half to stall blocks. ... His pass rush is behind his run defense but the tools and flashes are promising. Onyedim is a future starter with the athleticism and scheme versatility to play as a 3-technique or odd-front end." - Lance Zierlein