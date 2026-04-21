 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

How to watch the Denver Broncos make their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2026 at 09:55 AM
260421_HTW

Beginning Thursday, April 23, all eyes will be on Pittsburgh as the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway. Throughout the three-day event, the Broncos will aim to add playmakers to their talented roster. Following the acquisition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos currently hold seven total picks, six of which are slated for Day 3.

HOW TO WATCH

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 6 p.m. MT

Denver currently does not have a pick in Round 1.

Watch on: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream on: NFL+ and ESPN App. For the first time, viewers can also stream ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC draft coverage on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen on: Sirius XM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Round 2 and 3: Friday, April 24, 5 p.m. MT

Denver's current pick on Day 2: No. 62 (Round 2)

Watch on: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream on: NFL+ and ESPN App. For the first time, viewers can also stream ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC draft coverage on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen on: Sirius XM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. MT

Denver's current picks on Day 3: No. 108 (Round 4), No. 111 (Round 4), No. 170 (Round 5), No. 246 (Round 7), No. 256 (Round 7) & No. 257 (Round 7)

Watch on: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

Stream on: NFL+ and ESPN App. For the first time, viewers can also stream ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC draft coverage on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen on: Sirius XM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Related Content

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Draft week projections for Denver's 2026 NFL Draft

We're less than a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Broncos will look to add to their talented roster.

news

'I'm humbled to be alongside those great names': Broncos Ring of Famer Steve Foley inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

"It's a tremendous honor not only for me, but also for my family," Foley told DenverBroncos.com

news

'It's a pretty transformational time': Broncos President Damani Leech joins Denver sports leaders to discuss future of sports development in Mile High City

"I think a lot of us have an opportunity to do some really, really special things, when we step back and think about what we can really do for this city," Leech said. "… We're going to play a role in that, and I'm excited about that."

news

'We have experience with this': Broncos enter familiar scenario in 2026 NFL Draft with unchanged high expectations

"We're always going to take the best player available, within reason," Paton said.

news

Super Bowl 50 champion T.J. Ward to announce Denver's Day 2 pick at 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos currently hold the 62nd-overall pick.

news

Mile High Morning: Bo Nix pens letter to newborn daughter on perspective, overcoming adversity

"I'm grateful for my teammates and a head coach and staff that believe in me," Nix wrote. "I'm grateful for our fans and all of Broncos Country. I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given in Denver."

news

'We have a good feel for that': Broncos approach 2026 NFL Draft with history of second-round success

The Broncos are searching for another key contributor after selecting Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims Jr. and RJ Harvey in the second round during General Manager George Paton's tenure in Denver.

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Draft analysts' latest projections for Denver's 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos' operations team honored as AFC Travel Director of the Year

Following the Broncos' best season on the field in a decade, the team's support staff has been recognized with a league-wide honor.

news

'It takes all of us': Owner Carrie Walton Penner emphasizes need for community support, partner collaboration for Burnham Yard development

"The timeline is aggressive," Walton Penner said, "and so we're looking forward to getting a little bit more momentum there, too."

news

Annual Meeting Notebook: HC Sean Payton highlights strength of WR Jaylen Waddle's game, outlines plan for voluntary offseason program

"With regards to the player, he is explosive," Payton said of Waddle.

Advertising