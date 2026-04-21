How to watch the Denver Broncos make their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft

Beginning Thursday, April 23, all eyes will be on Pittsburgh as the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway. Throughout the three-day event, the Broncos will aim to add playmakers to their talented roster. Following the acquisition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos currently hold seven total picks, six of which are slated for Day 3.

HOW TO WATCH

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 6 p.m. MT

Denver currently does not have a pick in Round 1.

Watch on: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream on: NFL+ and ESPN App. For the first time, viewers can also stream ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC draft coverage on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen on: Sirius XM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Round 2 and 3: Friday, April 24, 5 p.m. MT

Denver's current pick on Day 2: No. 62 (Round 2)

Watch on: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream on: NFL+ and ESPN App. For the first time, viewers can also stream ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC draft coverage on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen on: Sirius XM, Westwood One, ESPN Radio

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. MT

Denver's current picks on Day 3: No. 108 (Round 4), No. 111 (Round 4), No. 170 (Round 5), No. 246 (Round 7), No. 256 (Round 7) & No. 257 (Round 7)

Watch on: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

Stream on: NFL+ and ESPN App. For the first time, viewers can also stream ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC draft coverage on Hulu and Disney+.